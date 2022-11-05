DMP arrests 99 for consuming, selling drugs in city

As part of the anti-drug drive in the capital, the members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 99 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am on Friday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis. They also detained a total of 99 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6am of November 3:00 to 6:00am on Friday. -BSS











