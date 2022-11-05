Growers eye bumper advanced onion yield in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 4: Farmers, agricultural extension workers and others concerned are seen hoping for bumper outputs of advanced onion as its harvest is going to start within this month-end in the region, including its vast Barind tract.

In practice, farmers cultivate the cash crop to get lucrative market price because attention and eagerness of the consumers in general is comparatively more to the early and newly arriving crops, particularly the vegetables, than the peak season.

Monirul Islam, 40, a resident of Dhamila village under Godagari Upazila, has cultivated advanced onion on three bigha of land this season and expecting to get yield around 200-250 mounds per bigha on an average.

"I had harvested 160 mounds yield from one bigha of land valued Taka 1.20 lakh last year," said Islam, while talking to BSS on Thursday, adding that the early onion has changed fate of many farmers in the region.

Many of the grassroots growers have become successful in its cultivation during the last couple of decades. Prospect of boosting acreage and production of the crop is very bright in the region, he added.

Shahab Uddin, 30, a promising farmer of Palpur village, is very much hopeful about cherished yield from his one bigha of land this season.

He said farmers are seen passing busy days nursing their crops amid suitable climate conditions everywhere in the region with the hope of expected outputs at present.

Muhammad Bakul, 49, a farmer of Golai village, had cultivated the onion on around one bigha of land and harvested 120 maunds. He sold his produce at Taka 20 to Taka 25 per kilogram last year. -BSS













