Two trampled to death by elephants in Bandarban

BANDARBAN, Nov 04: Two elderly people were trampled to death and another person was injured in an attack by a herd of wild elephants in Lama Upazila of Bandarban on Friday morning.

The deceased are Amir Ali, 70, and Khodeza Bibi, 65, residents of Sohrabpara in Aziznagar union under the upazila and the injured is Bayati, 60, of the same area.

Md Jasim Uddin, chairman of the union parishad, said a herd of wild elephants coming from a nearby jungle entered Sohrabpara area around 8am.

Sensing presence of the elephants, locals started running helter-skelter and the trio was trampled by them,leaving the woman dead on the spot and two others critically injured, he said.

The injured were rushed to Chakaria upazila health complex in Cox's Bazar where Amir succumbed to his injuries upon arrival, the chairman said adding that Bayati was shifted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for better treatment due to his critical condition.

Anamul Haque Bhuiyan, in-charge of Aziznagar Police Outpost, said the wild elephants also vandalised establishments of the locals. The bodies were handed over to the relatives of the victims, he added.
















