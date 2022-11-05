Video
Saturday, 5 November, 2022, 3:28 PM
Int'l training workshop begins at CVASU

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 4: A week-long international training workshop on companion animal nutrition and small animal reproduction began on Friday at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU).
Indian Assistant High Commissioner in Chattogram Dr Rajeev Ranjan attended the opening session of the training workshop as chief guest.
Vice-Chancellor of CVASU Prof Dr Gautam Buddha Das was present as the main sponsor. Dean of Madras Veterinary College (MVC) Dr R Karunakaran, Dean of Faculty of Veterinary Medicine CVASU Prof Dr Mohammad Alamgir Hossain, Director (External Activities) Prof Dr AKM Saifuddin and Head of Department of Medicine and Surgery Prof Dr Azizunnessa were present as special guests.
CVASU Director (Veterinary Clinics) Professor Dr Raihan Farooq presided over the function while Dr Bhajan Chandra Das, president of the workshop organizing committee and professor of medicine and surgery department delivered the welcome speech.
DVM-402 (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine) batch, MS and PhD students of CVASU participated in the week-long workshop.


