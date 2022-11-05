

RUET student succumbs to burn injuries

The deceased Moumita Saha, 23, was a third year student of Materials Science and Engineering Department in the academic year of 2018-19. She hailed from Khulna.

Prof Robiul Awal, the administrator of students' welfare section of the university, confirmed the information on Friday noon.

The administrator said that Moumita died while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka. Her family received her body.

Earlier, Moumita got fire in her Sharee while lightening lamps to celebrate Diwali - a religious festival of Hindu religion- on October 24. She got 30 per cent burnt and was immediately rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where on-duty doctors referred her to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.











