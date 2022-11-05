An air passenger detained with 110 cartons of foreign cigarettes in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 4: National Security Intelligence (NSI) detained a Dubai expatriate with 110 cartons of foreign cigarettes at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Friday.

The detainee is Aman Ullah, a resident of Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram.

Wing Commander Taslim Ahmed, manager of the airport, said an aircraft of Dubai named 'FZ-563' carrying passengers landed at the airport around 8.50am.

Acting on a tip-off, the NSI members recovered the cigarette from his bag after conducting a raid upon challenge him, he said the cigarettes worth Tk 3.3 lakh were handed over to the customs authority.

Action was taken against him under the Customs Act, he added. -UNB












