

Yet another hike in LPG price



Interestingly enough, the price of LPG has been re-fixed for the month of November alone, automatically triggering the question whether it will even come down anytime soon in the later month or not?



Although it is not clear, if BERC's such price hike is moved by its policy of adjusting the international market price, a crosscheck into the report gives us a clear understanding that such price hike is a fallout of all devouring inflation continuing in the country.



However, from our bitter experience of shooting up price of any item on any excuse to never go down, we can hardly think of LPG price to drop after November.



While people cannot make head or tail of what to do under current cut-throat kitchen market items, the new price of LPG shall no doubt add fuel to their fire.



According to the BERC, the price of LPG has increased by Tk 4.25 per kg to Tk104.26 from previous rate of Tk 100.01 per kg. However, the prices of LPG for other sizes of cylinders from 5.5 kg to 45 kg will go up in accordance.



Besides, mounting woes of commoners, we believe such LPG price hike will only serve undue purposes of importers, dealers and retailers whom the BERC has not been able to control so far due to its inaction and poor maintenance.



The recent price hike of LPG only reaffirms mismanagement, ubiquitous corruption and inefficiency of the energy sector is grappling with.



However, in order to sustain the country's small and medium industries, keeping gas price within an affordable range is essential. This hike will surely push some industries to shut down. And, we have seen in the past how several mills and factories have closed down because of failing to afford various types of fuels including gas. Most importantly, it will hamper our efforts to turn the country's economy around from the pandemic aftershocks.



To us, BERC's move to latest LPG gas price hike is a result of poorly planned and ill managed energy policy on the part of authority concerned.



