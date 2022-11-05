

For a better US-Bangladesh ties



Along with the American diplomats working in Dhaka, the common people of the country including the American singer George Harrison also came forward in favour of the independence of Bangladesh. Although the American government opposed the independence of Bangladesh, the people of the country stood by us. The Unite States recognized Bangladesh on April 4, 1972, just three and a half months later on independence.



In the last 50 years, the United States International Development Agency USAID has provided seven billion dollars to Bangladesh in various sectors including poverty alleviation, economic growth, food security uplift, maternal and child mortality reduction, rural electrification, disaster risk wane, microcredit, humanitarian assistance. Partnerships in these sectors are conducive for Bangladesh in becoming a thriving country. Bangladesh today is a model for developing countries and a significant strategic partner of the United States.



Bangladesh is currently the fourth largest exporter of manufactured garment to the US market. About 90 percent of the more than $4 billion worth of RMG goods imported from Bangladesh to the United States each year. And about 4 million women workers are working in this sector. The United States has provided $140 million aid to combat the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the United States provided 61.1 million doses of vaccines to assist fully immunize nearly half of the total population of Bangladesh, or 90 million people.



Bangladesh's recent partnership with the United States and historically the peoples of both countries have been reaffirming the deep appreciation of the shared values of democracy and human dignity, aspirations for socio-economic development and commitment to global peace and security.



On April 4, 1972, President Richard Nixon wrote a letter to then Prime Minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman asking for establishing diplomatic relations with both countries. In that letter, he expressed his hope of flourishing the affinity and goodwill between the people of both the countries in the coming years. Today, after 50 years, the people of Bangladesh and America are effectively co-operating each other on matters momentous to them and the kinship between the people of both countries is deepening.

We are optimistic that the US-Bangladesh kinship will become more dynamic in the coming days as the world situation is turning. The today's world is flourishing. While the Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid epidemic are trying to halt human progress, the world is turning around. Bangladesh has to move forward with this current enthusiasm. A number of theoretical works has to be done simultaneously. Several seminars, meetings, symposiums, exhibitions, trade shows, peoples talk, education fair, Research fair, can be held in the joint forum of Bangladesh and the United States for the progression of mutual alliance.



G M Hirak, Former President of BJSC,

Post Grad student of Dhaka University













