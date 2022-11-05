

Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference-2022



It provides a solid foundation to act upon mitigation action, scaling-up adaptation action, adequate and predictable climate finance and inclusive collaboration among all actors. Backing up all agreements, treaties, decisions, commitments and pledges declared in the past conferences, this year, the UN Climate Change Conference COP 27 is going to take place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, from 6 to 18 November, which will seek out and pursue an ambitious but transformative plan of action and meaningful implementation of past commitments. Before going into further discussion, let's check about what the goal/vision is set out for the upcoming COP 27, it says:

"We seek to accelerate global climate action through emissions reduction, scaled-up adaptation efforts and enhanced flows of appropriate finance. Egypt's COP27 presidency vision is to move from negotiations and planning to implementation. Now is the time for action on the ground".



In a nutshell, we perceive the circumstances as holding COP 27 is a success of itself, when the world witnesses a critical geopolitical contexts and conflict and crisis. Alternatively, we hope for a significant move through a more ambitious plan, concerted action and effective implementation in the current decades. Keeping in mind the visionary pledges of COP 27 presidency, I therefore, opted to shed light on critical aspects of climate change (e.g., mitigation, adaptation and finance)looking back progress onto Glasgow, COP 26 and linking them up with the aspirations of upcoming Egypt, COP 27. The discussion should spur the current thrust delve into the needs and aspirations of the world climate vulnerable communities, including Bangladesh. They are the ones emitted less, but suffer the most.



With regard to mitigation action, it stands, setting out an ambitious plan but concerted action towards keeping 1.5 degrees in reach, delivering on the elements in the Glasgow Climate Pact, including the revisiting and strengthening of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), phase-down of unabated coal power and the phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, the just energy transition, and reductions in non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gas emissions, including methane, linked to the Global Methane Pledge and the action on Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use.



A new report from UN Climate Change shows current commitments will increase emissions by 10.6% by 2030, compared to 2010 levels underlines that these efforts remain insufficient to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. Also, many net-zero targets remain uncertain and postpone into the future critical action.



Therefore, ambitious mitigation action plans, especially by the G20 nations before 2030 is urgently needed to achieve the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement.



Regarding adaptation, COP 27 should witness enhanced action on Global Goal on Adaptation (of enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience and reducing vulnerability to climate change) confirming what was agreed on in Paris and further elaborated in Glasgow Pact.



Vulnerable developing countries like Bangladesh would love to place adaptation (locally-led, ecosystem-based and country driven) at the forefront of global action. These countries require both technical and financial support for effective implementation of prioritized adaptation interventions identified in their respective National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and NDC.



Very recently, Bangladesh has formulated the NAP that entails 113 adaptation interventions considering 8 sectors and 11 climate stress areas for which we will need 8.5 billion US dollar per annum for its implementation in the next 27 years (2023 - 2050). Based on a solid understanding and state of the art scientific foundation, NAPA diagnosed medium to long term rationale for and requirements of policy instruments (e.g., finance, information, regulation and collaboration) and adaptation needs and priorities for policy action; which, of course, should act as a solid basis for harnessing appropriate resources from the emitter advanced economies based on the principles of Paris Agreement. The Party would highlight on building a financing mechanism to provide adequate finance for the entire process of formulating and implementing NAPs, including for monitoring, evaluation and reporting.



In addition and above all, LDCs and Small Island parties would hope for a frank discussion and make substantive decisions about loss and damage. Among other things, that means finalizing the operation of the Santiago network, including the full financing of it. Issues regarding launching of the Glasgow Dialogue on loss and damage and governance of the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage would be included in the upcoming dialogue.



With regard to climate finance, vulnerable developing parties would emphasize the need for developed country Parties to scale up the provision of predictable, accessible and needs-based climate finance, knowledge transfer, technological support and capacity building for adaptation and mitigation, which is the key to achieve the goals of the Paris agreement.



Developed countries should regain trust of their counterparts by fulfilling the promise of 100 billion pledges per year with a concrete delivery plan. Developing nations would urge for 50:50 distribution of that funds for both adaptation and mitigation, since currently, fund disbursement for adaptation is far below than the mitigation.



Vulnerable developing parties would claim for additional financing from different multilateral sources (e.g., GCF, GEF, and Adaptation Fund Board) purely on a grant basis for implementing respective NAPs and NDC. The local responsibilities Bangladesh displayed has been substantial. Among others, it invested approx. $480 million through 800 projects so far in the name of trust fund for climate action. The country now spends around 6-7 percent of its annual budget for climate action. We hope for the Justice especially from the developed corner -what already delayed, being denied. We do require follow up from them in order to provide clarity as to where we are and what more needs to be done. Modalities for substantial engagement and financing by the big (polluting) companies and private sectors in a meaningful climate action should get policy priority in the upcoming dialogue.



What most important is that COP27 would seek inclusive and active participation to ensure adequate representation from all relevant stakeholders. The principle would be to co-design and co-creation of innovative policy tools, building capacity and fusion of ideas through meaningful co-existence and harmonious negotiations with diverse sectors and actors that will challenge the power imbalance seeks to turn the promise into action. These tools should diffuse sufficiently to the targeted actors based on local needs and priorities. The slogan "together for implementation" adopted for COP 27 conveys the implication of 'just' and is totally appropriate.



We know the window of opportunity for adaptation and mitigation action is closing rapidly posing a serious threat to economy and ecosystem. Hence, we would hope for no more 'zero sum equation', no more 'silo mentality', but communities collectively carrying compelling action with assurance - for the welfare of our shared planet and humanity - for bringing peace and prosperity.

Dr Md Saifur Rahman, Deputy Secretary (Planning), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Theauthor is an Alexander von Humboldt (AvH), Germany

Post-Doctoral Fellow.











