7 get life term in murder, drug, rape cases

Separate courts in four days sentenced seven people to life-term of imprisonment in different murder, drug and rape cases in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Sunamganj and Laxmipur.

COX'S BAZAR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a young man to life-term in jail in a drug case filed in 2021.

Cox's Bazar Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdullah Al Mamun handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Mamunur Rashid, 20, a resident of Pashchim Maheshkhalia Para area under Teknaf Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 1,10,000, and in default, he has to suffer two years and one month more in jail.

Faridul Alam, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, the convict was arrested along with yaba tablets on May 3, 2021.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of 13 witnesses.

SUNAMGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced five persons to life-term of imprisonment in two rape and attempted rape cases.

Sunamganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Zakir Hossain gave the order during a hearing in the presence of the accused.

The lifers are Anwar Hossain Khokon, from Biswambharpur Upazila; Shafi Ulla, Saidur Rahman and Shafiul from Tahirpur Upazila; and Iqbal Hossain from Chhatak Upazila.

According to the case statement, in 2012, Anwar abducted a college student and raped her in Laurergar area in Tahirpur Upazila.

At that time, Shafi Ullah, Saidur, and Shafiul gang-raped the student and filmed it tying Anwar's hands and legs. Later on, they posted the video online.

The girl, later, filed a case against 11 persons with Tahirpur Police Station (PS).

Of them, four were sentenced to life-term of imprisonment on Thursday and four others were acquitted. The names of the remaining three accused were dropped from the charge-sheet as they were not found guilty during the investigation.

Meanwhile, on March 17, 2012, a 13-year-old girl was abducted by Iqbal and Jaynal Abedin from Chhatak Upazila. The accused raped the girl after taking her to Sylhet, according to the case complaint.

The court on Thursday sentenced Jaynal to life-term and Iqbal to 14 years in jail.

LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing a college student in Sadar Upazila in 2016.

District and Sessions Judge Md Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convict is Shahadat Hossain Shakil, son of late Abu Taher, a resident of Ward No. 10 Avirkhil Village under Laxmipur Municipality.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

PP of the court Jashim Uddin confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Md Shawon, 18, son of Tofayel Ahmed of Radhapur Village under Bangakha Union in Sadar Upazila, lived in his maternal aunt's house in Ward No. 13 Avirkhil Village under Laxmipur Municipality. The accused killed Shawon on September 14, 2016 at one stage of an altercation following a land dispute.

Shawon's cousin Salauddin lodged a murder case with Laxmipur Sadar PS accusing nine people in this regard.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation on January 31, 2017.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

The court also acquitted eight people at that time as the allegations brought against them were not proved.

The acquitted persons are: Sohel Patwari, 36, Poran Patwari, 31, Parvez Patwari, 33, Nur Alam Dudi, 61, Nazim Uddin, 49, Tania Akhter, 26, Ferdous Begum, 37, and Shamsun Nahar, 56.