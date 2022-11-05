

Char-dwellers become self-dependent through sheep rearing

Sources said, as the char land is very suitable for vegetable farming, and the its environment is suitable for sheep farming, Friendship, a non-government organization which has been working for char dwellers of the district over 20 years, took initiative to provide seeds of various vegetables and sheep to 210 char-dwellers of Sadar, Fulchhari and Sundarganj upazilas of the district so that the beneficiaries could be solvent economically.

Accordingly, Friendship distributed quality seed of various vegetables and high breed sheep to the selected char-dwellers of Kamarjani Union under Sadar Upazila, Erendabari Union under Fulchhari Union and Horipur and Kapasia unions under Sundarganj Upazila of the district under Assistance for Sustainable Development (ASD) project funded by Luxembourg Friendship.

Earlier, the beneficiaries were imparted need-based training on successful vegetable farming and sheep rearing at the initiative of the ASD project under Climate Action Sector.

After receiving the assets from the project, the beneficiaries gave their attention to vegetable farming on their respective homesteads and sheep rearing on the char land at the direct supervision of the project officials and became successful.

Now, the beneficiaries are earning economic profit from the vegetable farming and sheep rearing and started changing their socio-economic condition as well.

Matizan Begum, a female beneficiary of Char Motherbari under Horipur Union of Sundarganj Upazila said, she along with other five members of her family had been passing her days with hardship. Her husband was a day-labourer and used to eat hand-to-mouth.

In that situation, she started vegetable farming on her homestead and sheep rearing on the open char land taking the assets from the organization. The number of sheep stood to six from one she said adding that she earned economic profit by selling four sheep.

Like Matizan, many other selected women have become solvent after getting involved in the income-generating activities initiated by Friendship's ASD project, said Dibacar Biswas, project manager.

Similar activities are also being implemented for 750 char families of Sadar, Chilmari and Roumary upazilas of Kurigram District from 2017, he also said.











