Saturday, 5 November, 2022, 3:26 PM
Home Countryside

Disabled persons given wheel chairs in Natore

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Nov 4: A total of 39 wheel chairs and hearing aid articles were distributed among disabled persons in the district on Thursday.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shamim Ahmed handed over the articles to the disabled men through the disabled service centre in the district.
DC Shamim Ahmed said, the disabled men are now living with mental peace and happiness; as the present government assured them of education, treatment and job in the country; they are now connected with the main stream of development.
 Vakto Proshad Das, district officer of disabled concerning matter, informed, the National Disabled Development Foundation under the Ministry of Social Welfare sanctioned 39 wheel chairs and 10 hearing aid articles for the disabled persons of Natore District.
Among others, disabled persons, their guardians, and Dr. Nasrin Sultana, consultant to Disabled Service and Help Centre, were present at the      function.


