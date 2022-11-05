Video
Home Countryside

Two women among three ‘commit suicide’

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Bhola, Naogaon and Moulvibazar, in three days.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Riaz Hossain, 28, son of Nurul Haque, a resident of Dakshin Chatla area under Dhaligaurnagar Union in the upazila.
Police sources said the young man committed suicide by hanging himself from a branch of a tree behind his house early in the morning.
On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police assumed that he might have committed suicide following a family dispute.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Mahabubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A woman has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Raipura Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rani Begum, 44, a resident of Ward No. 1 Telipara Village under Doukarchar Union in the upazila. She was abandoned by her husband.
Police and local sources Rani was a divorcee. After returning from Saudi Arabia, she started living in the area about three to four months back. She had been frustrated due to various issues for long.
However, Rani Begum hanged herself from the ceiling of her tin-shed house in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Amirganj Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector Farid confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon out of huff with her husband.
The deceased was identified as Parvin Begum, 25, wife of Raihan Mia, a resident of Sreepur Village under Islampur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Parvin and Raihan were locked into an altercation over family issues at around 1:30pm on Wednesday.
As a sequel to it, Parvin drank poison out of huff with her husband while her family members were unaware of it.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it t Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy at around 9:30am on Thursday.  
Kamalganj PS OC (Investigation) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.


