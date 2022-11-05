Video
Kumarkhali erosion turns severe at Rampal

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

Erosion by the Kumarkhali River taking serious turn in Rampal Upazila. photo: observer

BAGERHAT, Nov 4: Erosion by the Kumarkhali River has taken a severe form in Rampal Upazila of the   district.
Everyday living houses, pucca roads and different installations are devoured. Educational institutions and culverts and bridges are at risk.
After losing their forefathers' houses and lands, victim families demanded permanent embankment to stop the unabated    erosion.
According to sources at Water Development Board (WDB), working to prevent erosion can't be possible due to lack of allocation.
A two kilometre (km) long road of Mongla-Ghashiakhali channel ranging from Rampal Upazila Agriculture Office to Bogura Bridge via LGED-built Orabunia has already been devoured by the river; along the road, numerous houses, crops and trees in two villages were embedded.
Besides, in the rainy season, dwellers of different areas at Devraj, Panchakaran and Baharbunia unions in Morrelganj Upazila remain in constant panic. Fishes worth crores of money are floated away.
Victims said, they shifted their houses for several times. But these were eroded again. Now they have turned destitute.
WDB's Executive Engineer Md Masum Billa said, temporary work is going on in most eroded areas; besides, an initiative is in the offing to build a permanent embankment.
Besides, he added, erosion occurs across 20 km areas in six upazilas of Bagerhat District; locals are affected.
A total of 400 families and primary schools at Mahidanga in Bagerhat town were affected by Cyclone Sitrang due to embankment breach, he further said. Several roads have been destroyed.
In Bagerhat Sadar, at least 200 villages were flooded in Majidanga, Kartikdia, Jatrapur, Kochua's Narendrapur, Padmanagar, Gopalpur, Bhandarkhola, Sharankhola's Southkhali, Khontakata, Rayenda, and Dhansagor areas.
Shamim Hasan of Majidanga area said, "Breaking the embankment, water entered into our houses, fish enclosures and submerged vegetables and paddy fields."
Deputy Commissioner Md Azizur Rahman said, Cyclone Sitrang damaged a total of 2,140 houses while agriculture and fisheries suffered washing and floating.
Victims are being assisted according to the government norms, the DC added.


