National Constitution Day observed in districts



A rally was brought out in Santhia Upazila of Pabna on Friday to mark the National Constitution Day-2022. photo: observer

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Natore, Cumilla, Bhola and Pabna.

NATORE: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town.

Natore DC Shamim Ahmed presided over the meeting.

In the meeting the speakers said, according to the direction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibar Rahaman the constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was written quickly just after the Liberation War. It was adopted by the constituent assembly of Bangladesh on November 4, 1972 and it came into effect on December 16, 1972.

Additional DC (General) Nadim Sarwar conducted the programme.

Superintend of Police Md Saifur Rahaman, President of Natore Press Club Farazi Ahmed Rafiq Babon, Educationist Subid Mitra and Principal of Dighapotia MK College Abdur Razzak, among others, spoke at the meeting.

DAUDKANDI, CUMILLA: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in Daudkandi Upazila of the district.

A discussion meeting was held on the occasion of the day at the Upazila Parishad auditorium in the morning.

Daudkandi Upazila administration organized the meeting with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohinul Hasan in the chair.

Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Ziaur Rahman, Jagir Kamil Madrasa Acting Principal Dr Peyar Ahmed, journalist Kamrul Haque Chowdhury, Sub-Inspector of Daudkandi Model Police Station Rawshan, among others, were also present at the programme.

Earlier, a procession was brought out which paraded the main streets of the upazila parishad.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: On this occasion, Lalmohan Upazila administration organized different programmes.

A discussion meeting was held in the hall room of the Upazila Parishad in the morning.

Upazila AC Land Imran Mahmud Dalim presided over the meeting.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Giasuddin Ahmed, Additional SP Md Zahurul Islam Hawlader, General Secretary of Upazila Unit Awami League Fakhrul Alam and Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan PS Mahbubur Rahman, among others, were also present at the programme.

SANTHIA, PABNA: To mark the day, a rally was brought out in Santhia Upazila of the district at around 10am.

After parading the main streets in the upazila town, the rally ended at the Upazila Parishad.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the Upazila Parishad.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdullah Al Mahmud Delwar was present as the chief guest while UNO Masud Hossain presided over the meeting.

Santhia Municipality Mayor Mahbubul Alam Bacchu, Upazila AC Land Moniruzzaman, Election Officer Mozammel Haque and Santhia Press Club President Manik Mia Rana, among others, also spoke on the occasion.













The National Constitution Day-2022 was observed on Friday across the country with due respect.To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Natore, Cumilla, Bhola and Pabna.NATORE: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town.Natore DC Shamim Ahmed presided over the meeting.In the meeting the speakers said, according to the direction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibar Rahaman the constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was written quickly just after the Liberation War. It was adopted by the constituent assembly of Bangladesh on November 4, 1972 and it came into effect on December 16, 1972.Additional DC (General) Nadim Sarwar conducted the programme.Superintend of Police Md Saifur Rahaman, President of Natore Press Club Farazi Ahmed Rafiq Babon, Educationist Subid Mitra and Principal of Dighapotia MK College Abdur Razzak, among others, spoke at the meeting.DAUDKANDI, CUMILLA: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in Daudkandi Upazila of the district.A discussion meeting was held on the occasion of the day at the Upazila Parishad auditorium in the morning.Daudkandi Upazila administration organized the meeting with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohinul Hasan in the chair.Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Ziaur Rahman, Jagir Kamil Madrasa Acting Principal Dr Peyar Ahmed, journalist Kamrul Haque Chowdhury, Sub-Inspector of Daudkandi Model Police Station Rawshan, among others, were also present at the programme.Earlier, a procession was brought out which paraded the main streets of the upazila parishad.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: On this occasion, Lalmohan Upazila administration organized different programmes.A discussion meeting was held in the hall room of the Upazila Parishad in the morning.Upazila AC Land Imran Mahmud Dalim presided over the meeting.Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Giasuddin Ahmed, Additional SP Md Zahurul Islam Hawlader, General Secretary of Upazila Unit Awami League Fakhrul Alam and Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan PS Mahbubur Rahman, among others, were also present at the programme.SANTHIA, PABNA: To mark the day, a rally was brought out in Santhia Upazila of the district at around 10am.After parading the main streets in the upazila town, the rally ended at the Upazila Parishad.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the Upazila Parishad.Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdullah Al Mahmud Delwar was present as the chief guest while UNO Masud Hossain presided over the meeting.Santhia Municipality Mayor Mahbubul Alam Bacchu, Upazila AC Land Moniruzzaman, Election Officer Mozammel Haque and Santhia Press Club President Manik Mia Rana, among others, also spoke on the occasion.