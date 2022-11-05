20 nabbed with drugs in 12 dists

A total of 22 people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 12 districts- Dinajpur, Pirojpur, Pabna, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Noakhali, Naogaon, Cox's Bazar, Chandpur, Moulvibazar, Brahmanbaria and Natore, in recent times.

DINAJPUR: A man and his wife were arrested by police along with phensidyl from Hili area in the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested persons are: Asaduzzaman Asad, 48, a resident of Debkhanda Village under Khatramadhavpara Union, and his wife Latifa Begum, 35.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Uttar Basudebpur area in the morning and arrested the couple along with 25 bottles of phensidyl while they were taking those to Joypurhat from Hili.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Hakimpur Police Station (PS) against the arrested.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur PS Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the matter.

PIROJPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a drug paddler along with crystal meth (Ice) and yaba tablets from the CO office area in the district town on Tuesday night.

The arrested man is Md Ahad Khan Jony 28, son of Md Delwer Hossain, a resident of Uttar Ranipur Village under Pirojpur Municipality.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in CO office area in the town at night, and arrested him along with 2mg crystal meth and 20 yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Pirojpur Sadar PS in this regard.

SANTHIA, PABNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with 490 yaba tablets from Santhia Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested man is Shimul Khan, 23, son of Amir Hossain Khan, a resident of Karamja Fakirpara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of RAB-12 (CPC-2) led by its Acting Company Commander Senior ASP Kishore Roy conducted a drive in CNB intersection area of Karamja Union at night, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Santhia PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

Santhia PS OC Ashif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam confirmed the matter.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 30 yaba tablets from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Roman, 38, son late Abdul Qader, a resident of Sholohasia Village under Gafargaon Municipality.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the municipality and arrested Roman along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gafargaon PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Tuesday noon following a court order.

Gafargaon PS OC Faruq Ahmed confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: Four persons have been arrested along with drugs in the district in three days.

Members of (RAB-5) arrested a drug dealer along with 344 bottles of phensedyl from Charghat Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested person is Imran Ali, 19, resident of Batikamari village of the upazila.

According to RAB sources, acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in a banana garden in Yusufpur Village at night and arrested the youth along with the phensedyl.

Later on, he was handed over to Charghat PS.

On the other hand, three people including a policeman were arrested along with heroin in the district on Saturday last.

A police constable has been arrested along with 500 grams of heroin worth about Tk 50 lakh from Godagari Upazila in the district at night.

The arrested person is Nur Nabi, constable of Chandrima PS in Rajshahi City.

According to police sources, a team of DB Police conducted a drive at Godagari Rail Crossing Mor on Saturday night and arrested the constable along with the heroin.

Later on, police arrested Mithun Ali, 32, and Robiul Islam, 33, based on information obtained from the constable.

Police also seized 500 grams of heroin from their possession at that time.

Godagari PS OC Kamrul Islam said DB Police have lodged a case with the PS against three people including the constable in this regard.

NOAKHALI: Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Sonaimuri upazilas of the district in three days.

Police arrested a drug peddler along with 2,050 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested man is Shahadat Hossain Robin, 26, a resident of Maddhyam Karimpur Village in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Sudharam Model PS conducted a drive in Maddhyam Karimpur area at night, and arrested Robin, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam.

He said a total of 2,050 yaba tablets were seized from his shopping bag whose value is estimated Tk 6.15 lakh.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested person with the PS in this regard, the SP added.

On the other hand, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested two persons along with 41 kilograms of hemp and 169 bottles of phensedyl from Sonaimuri Upazila.

The arrested persons are: Hannan, and Palash, residents of Cumilla District.

District DNC Assistant Director (AD) Mohammad Abul Hamid said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested them along with the hemp from the Noakhali-Cumilla highway in Rampur area on October 27.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sonaimuri PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the DNC AD added.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Police arrested a female drug dealer along with five bottles of phensedyl from Manda Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested woman is Roksana Begum, 38, wife of Shahidul Islam of Ghatkoir Village in the upazila.

Manda PS OC Nur-a-Alam Siddiquee said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Hospital Mor area adjacent to Prasadpur Bazar at around 8:30pm, and arrested her along with the phensedyl.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Manda PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained two Rohingya youths along with 70,000 yaba tablets in separate drives in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Saturday and Sunday.

The arrested men are Abdus Salam, 20, son of Rashid Ahmed, and Saidul Amin, 20, son of Nur Ahmed. They are residents of Block B/11 in Kutupalong Camp of Ukhiya.

BGB-34 Lt Col Shorif Ahmed said a team of the BGB conducted a drive in Tulatuli Jaliler Goda area at early hours on Sunday and detained one of them along with 49,000 yaba tablets.

Another was held along with 21,000 yaba tablets from Uttar Rahmater Bill area on Saturday afternoon.

After filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act, the detained people were handed over to Ukhiya Police Station.

Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the matter.

CHANDPUR: Police arrested a man along with 105 yaba tablets from Faridganj Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Tofazzal Hossain Prokash Bakul, 29, hailed from Laxmipur.

A team of police conducted a drive in Bhatialpur area at night arrested the man along with the yaba tablets.

Faridganj PS OC Mohammad Shaheed Hossain confirmed the matter.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A man has been detained along with hemp from Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested man is Zahir Mia, 25, a resident of Homerjan Village in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in front of Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex at around 2pm, and detained Zahir along with the hemp.

Kamalganj PS OC Sanjay Chakrabary confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him in this regard.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Members of RAB-14 arrested a man along with 72kg of hemp from Bijoynagar Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested man is Mizanur Rahman, 41, son of late Mansoor Ali of Dariapur Village in the upazila. A team of the elite force arrested him along with the hemp from his house on October 20.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bijoynagar PS in this regard.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: RAB members arrested two drug dealers along with 1.5kg of hemp from Bagatipara Upazila in the district.

The arrested are Ashraful Islam, 40, and Manju Ali, 36, residents of Lalpur Upazila.

RAB sources said the elite force members arrested them along with the hemp from Joyonteepur Bazar on October 20.

















