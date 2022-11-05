Video
Home Countryside

Quilt-makers busy ahead of winter in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

The photo shows quilt-makers busy in Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Nov 4: With the advent of winter, the temperature decreases day by day in the district while a mild-cold is felt at night.
Many people are buying quilts as part of their preparation to cope with the winter. Quilt-makers of Tulapatti in Ganakpara area of the city are now passing busy time in making quilts round the clock.
People are crowding quilt shops in both towns and rural areas of the district to buy new quilts or get the old ones repaired.
"We are making quilts of various sizes following order. The sale of quilt is yet to be vibrant. Different types of cotton-made quilt are available at Tk 450 to 600. The cost of making a double-sized quilt is Tk 1,400 to 2,000 while a single one Taka 800-1,000," said Nizam Uddin, owner of a quilt shop in the area.
While talking with this correspondent, some craftsmen said, it takes about two hours to make a single quilt; if two craftsmen can do the main work, then one can complete the rest; in this way, about four to five quilts can be made everyday.
"After some days, I will be difficult for me to get a chance of giving an order of making the quilt. So I've come here to make one earlier," said Rashidul Islam, a customer at Ganakpara area.


