Punak industrial products fair begins in 2 dists

A domestic industrial products fair of the Police Women Welfare Association (Punak) was started in two districts- Thakurgaon and Noakhali, on Wednesday.

THAKURGAON: Thakurgaon Zila Parishad Chairman and District Awami League (AL) President Md Sadek Quraishi inaugurated the fair.

Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mahbubur Rahman was present as the chief guest at the inauguration programme of the fair with Superintendent of Police (SP) Jahangir Hossain in the chair.

Thakurgaon District AL Vice-president and former municipal mayor SM Moin, its General Secretary Deepak Kumar Roy, Thakurgaon Municipality Mayor Anju Man Ara Begum Bonya, Thakurgaon BSCIC Deputy Manager Nurul Haque, and AL leader Ashrafuzzaman Mukta Sarkar, among others, were also present as special guests at the programme.

NOAKHALI: Noakhali SP Md Shahidul Islam inaugurated the fair at Housing Balur Math in the town in the evening.

Noakhali DC Dewan Mahbubur Rahman, Punak Noakhali President Seema Parveen Nishi and District AL Joint Convener Advocate Shihab Uddin Shaheen, among others, were also present at that time.

SP Shahidul Islam said Punak fair is very significant in the development of domestic industry.

Punak Noakhali President Seema Parveen Nishi said this fair will continue for a month in a festive atmosphere.











