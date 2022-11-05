Five killed, 4 injured in road mishaps

Five people including a schoolboy and a housewife have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Chuadanga, Barguna, Naogaon and Bhola, in three days.

CHUADANGA: Two cattle traders were killed and two others injured after a truck crashed into a roadside tree in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ashraful Haque, 50, and Monir Hossain, 45.

Police and local sources said a cattle-laden truck hit hard a roadside tree in Alukdia Bazar area at around 3 am after losing its control over the steering, which left Ashraful dead on the spot and three others injured.

On information, fire service personnel rescued them and took them to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where Monir succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, said Chuadanga Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Md Rafiquzzaman.

He further said the accident took place when the truck was being driven by its helper instead of the driver.

Seven among 19 cows on the truck also died in the accident.

BARGUNA: Three motorcyclists have been killed in a road accident in Betagi Upazila of the district on Thursday night when they were returning from a Waz Mahfil, a religious programme of the Muslim Community.

The deceased were identified as Yasin Arafat, 16, son of Kabir Hossain, Rabbi Mridha, 17, son of Md Rafiq, and Siam, 14, son of Al-Amin.

Police and local sources said the accident took place in Khaner Hat area at night when three teenagers were returning home from a Waz Mahfil riding on a motorcycle, which left them fall onto the road.

On information, police rescued them in critical condition and took the injured to Betagi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the trio dead.

Police initially assumed that the accident might have taken place due to the reckless speed of the motorcycle.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Betagi Police Station (PS) Shah Alam Hawlader confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: A schoolboy was killed and his two cousin brothers were injured in a road accident in Porsha Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Saurav Barman Liton, 14, son of Sree Nibash Barman, a resident of Sutrail Hindu Para area in the upazila. He was a second grader at Porsha High School.

Police and local sources said Saurav's father bought a batter-run auto-van recently.

However, Saurav and his cousin brothers went out of the house along with the auto-van while their family members were unaware of it. At one stage of driving, the auto-van fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering near Nitpur Boro Bridge on the Sutrail-Nitpur road, which left Saurav dead on the spot and his two cousins injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Porsha PS OC Jahurul Haque confirmed the incident.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A housewife was killed in a road accident in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mst Morsheda Begum, 25, wife of Ismail Hossain, a resident of Char Laxmi Village under Kalma Union in the upazila. She was the mother of two children.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Morsheda was going to her father's house in Ward No. 8 Purba Char Umed Village under Romaganj Union from the house of her husband in the evening riding on a motorcycle.

On the way, Morsheda fell on the road from the motorcycle while the motorcyclist was trying to overtake a brick-laden trolley in Haziganj area under Charbhuta Union in the upazila. At that time, the trolley crushed Morsheda, leaving her seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

However, the law enforcers have seized the trolley brought it to the PS.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahabubur Rahman confirmed the incident.











