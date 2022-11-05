Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 November, 2022, 3:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Dengue spreads fast in Bogura

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

A view of the Dengue corner at Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital. photo: observer

A view of the Dengue corner at Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital. photo: observer

BOGURA, Nov 4: The dengue disease is going out of control in the district due to lack of necessary steps to check it.
It is now spreading to the upazila level from the district town.
According to sources, four dengue patients have been undergoing treatment in Kahalu Upazila Health Complex. So far 173 dengue patients have been identified in Bogura District.
After taking treatment from Shahid Zia Medical College Hospital, Mohammad Ali Hospital and TMSS Medical College Hospital, 141 dengue patients went back to their houses.
Statistics Officer of the district Civil Surgeon office Saharul Islam said, eight patients got admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours.
On Thursday, 18 patients were admitted to Shahid Zia Medical College Hospital, six ones in TMSS Medical College Hospital, and three ones in Mohammad Ali Hospital. So far one died.
Not so effective step has been taken to check dengue spread in upazila municipalities. Ades mosquito breeding is spreading in different dirty areas as well as in under-construction buildings.
Bogura Poura Mayor Rezaul Karim Badsha said, high-rise building owners have been made aware so that aedes mosquito cannot breed; awareness has been made through mike for people.
If the dengue case goes beyond control, measures will be taken after talking with the district administration.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7 get life term in murder, drug, rape cases
Char-dwellers become self-dependent through sheep rearing
Disabled persons given wheel chairs in Natore
Two women among three ‘commit suicide’
Kumarkhali erosion turns severe at Rampal
National Constitution Day observed in districts
20 nabbed with drugs in 12 dists
Quilt-makers busy ahead of winter in Rajshahi


Latest News
Russian nightclub fire kills 13
Woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Bus services resume in Bhola after 30 hrs
Housewife stabbed, burnt to death over extra marital relationship in Narail
'Not to chase after jobs, rather get involved in food production'
BNP's Barishal rally: 2 journos injured after stage broken
National Cooperative Day observed in Gopalganj
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Two killed in Pabna road mishap
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
Most Read News
G7 nations want Russia to extend Ukraine grain deal
Chhatra League council on Dec 3
How Bangladesh's semifinal dream can still be fulfilled
Dipu Moni for removing age, time limits for public university admission
College student stabbed to death in Habiganj
Oil-rich Saudi launches first electric vehicle company
BNP leaders, workers offer Juma prayer at meeting venue
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death, 88 positive cases
T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs
Bangladesh Constitution Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft