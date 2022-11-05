Dengue spreads fast in Bogura



A view of the Dengue corner at Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital. photo: observer

It is now spreading to the upazila level from the district town.

According to sources, four dengue patients have been undergoing treatment in Kahalu Upazila Health Complex. So far 173 dengue patients have been identified in Bogura District.

After taking treatment from Shahid Zia Medical College Hospital, Mohammad Ali Hospital and TMSS Medical College Hospital, 141 dengue patients went back to their houses.

Statistics Officer of the district Civil Surgeon office Saharul Islam said, eight patients got admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, 18 patients were admitted to Shahid Zia Medical College Hospital, six ones in TMSS Medical College Hospital, and three ones in Mohammad Ali Hospital. So far one died.

Not so effective step has been taken to check dengue spread in upazila municipalities. Ades mosquito breeding is spreading in different dirty areas as well as in under-construction buildings.

Bogura Poura Mayor Rezaul Karim Badsha said, high-rise building owners have been made aware so that aedes mosquito cannot breed; awareness has been made through mike for people.

If the dengue case goes beyond control, measures will be taken after talking with the district administration.











