Twitter starts sacking India employees: Sources

NEW DELHI, Nov 4: Twitter announced mass layoffs in India on Friday, in job cuts that have affected all verticals including engineers and the entire marketing and communications department, sources have told NDTV. The firings are part of a global restructuring ordered by the social media platform's new owner Elon Musk.

While the number of people laid off was not immediately available, sources said employees in the sales, engineering and partnerships divisions were "affected", apart from the two departments that were disbanded. In all, more than 50 per cent of Twitter's India workforce has been sacked, sources said. "Some people in the sales and engineering department have been retained," a source said.

The move follows a week of uncertainty about the company's future under Elon Musk, who began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal among other top executives and announcing plans to charge $8 a month for a verified account.

Twitter India is yet to issue a statement or respond to a request for comment.

The company temporarily closed its offices worldwide on Friday after telling employees they would be informed by email later in the day about whether they are being laid off. -NDTV