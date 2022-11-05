Pope calls for global unity ahead of grand imam meeting in Bahrain

AWALI, Nov 4: Pope Francis warned Friday the world is on the edge of a "delicate precipice" buffeted by "winds of war", during a trip aimed at building dialogue between faiths.

The 85-year-old Argentine decried the "opposing blocs" of East and West, a veiled reference to the standoff over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. His comments came during a speech to religious leaders at the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue in the tiny Gulf state.

"We continue to find ourselves on the brink of a delicate precipice and we do not want to fall," he told an audience including Bahrain's king and Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of Cairo's prestigious Al-Azhar mosque, a centre of Sunni learning.

Francis was to meet later with Tayeb.

In his speech, the pope said that "a few potentates are caught up in a resolute struggle for partisan interests, reviving obsolete rhetoric, redesigning spheres of influence and opposing blocs."

"We appear to be witnessing a dramatic and childlike scenario: in the garden of humanity, instead of cultivating our surroundings, we are playing instead with fire, missiles and bombs."

The pope's visit comes with the Ukraine war in its ninth month, and as tensions grow on the Korean peninsula and in the Taiwan Strait. -AFP











