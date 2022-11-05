Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 November, 2022, 3:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pope calls for global unity ahead of grand imam meeting in Bahrain

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

AWALI, Nov 4: Pope Francis warned Friday the world is on the edge of a "delicate precipice" buffeted by "winds of war", during a trip aimed at building dialogue between faiths.
The 85-year-old Argentine decried the "opposing blocs" of East and West, a veiled reference to the standoff over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. His comments came during a speech to religious leaders at the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue in the tiny Gulf state.
"We continue to find ourselves on the brink of a delicate precipice and we do not want to fall," he told an audience including Bahrain's king and Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of Cairo's prestigious Al-Azhar mosque, a centre of Sunni learning.
Francis was to meet later with Tayeb.
In his speech, the pope said that "a few potentates are caught up in a resolute struggle for partisan interests, reviving obsolete rhetoric, redesigning spheres of influence and opposing blocs."
"We appear to be witnessing a dramatic and childlike scenario: in the garden of humanity, instead of cultivating our surroundings, we are playing instead with fire, missiles and bombs."
The pope's visit comes with the Ukraine war in its ninth month, and as tensions grow on the Korean peninsula and in the Taiwan Strait.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Twitter starts sacking India employees: Sources
A Palestinian hurls stones at a member of Israeli security forces
Pope calls for global unity ahead of grand imam meeting in Bahrain
Myanmar takes delivery of Russian fighter jets: Monitor
Civilians 'need to be removed' from Kherson: Putin
Shiv Sena leader shot dead in Amritsar
PTI workers hold angry protests in Karachi over attack on Imran Khan
Supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan


Latest News
Russian nightclub fire kills 13
Woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Bus services resume in Bhola after 30 hrs
Housewife stabbed, burnt to death over extra marital relationship in Narail
'Not to chase after jobs, rather get involved in food production'
BNP's Barishal rally: 2 journos injured after stage broken
National Cooperative Day observed in Gopalganj
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Two killed in Pabna road mishap
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
Most Read News
G7 nations want Russia to extend Ukraine grain deal
Chhatra League council on Dec 3
How Bangladesh's semifinal dream can still be fulfilled
Dipu Moni for removing age, time limits for public university admission
College student stabbed to death in Habiganj
Oil-rich Saudi launches first electric vehicle company
BNP leaders, workers offer Juma prayer at meeting venue
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death, 88 positive cases
T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs
Bangladesh Constitution Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft