Supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan
Supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, shout slogans beside burning tyres as they block the main highway near the container truck a day after the assassination attempt on Khan, at the cordoned-off site of a gun attack in Wazirabad on November 4. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was recovering in hospital on November 4 after a gunman shot him in the leg, with his supporters vowing the assassination attempt will not derail his "long march" bid to return to power. photo : AFP