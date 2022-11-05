Alcaraz, Djokovic cruise into Paris quarters

PARIS, NOV 4: World number one Carlos Alcaraz swatted aside Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets on Thursday, as Novak Djokovic continued his Paris Masters title defence by also reaching the quarter-finals.

Spanish teenager Alcaraz, hoping to win a third Masters title of the year after previous successes in Miami and Madrid, saw off former world number three Dimitrov 6-1, 6-3 in 72 minutes.

Alcaraz will be confirmed as the year-end world number one before the ATP Finals in Turin later this month if he lifts the trophy this weekend in the French capital.

"It was not his day, he didn't play at his best, but I played my game," said the 19-year-old US Open champion.

Alcaraz will take on Holger Rune for a last-four place after the Dane knocked out seventh seed Andrey Rublev with a 6-4, 7-5 win. -AFP











