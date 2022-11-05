

Liton skips Bangladesh practice due to hamstring injury

A Bangladesh official said Liton is doing fine and he is highly likely to play the match against Pakistan on Sunday. For a precaution, the team management asked Liton to stay back at the hotel in a bid to take rest.

Liton who played a blazing 27-ball 60, which almost won the game for Bangladesh against India, suffered the injury while taking a single during the eighth over of Bangladesh run chase.

After the game resumed following a rain-break, he was seen struggling with his running and was run out in the next ball of the same over. Liton's dismissal shifted the momentum towards India as the subcontinent giants sparked a sensational collapse to snatch the match from the jaws of the defeat at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Standing on the brink of the historical win, Bangladesh eventually lost the game by five runs.

Meanwhile, India superstar Virat Kohli presented one of his bats to Liton after the eventful match between Bangladesh and India. -BSS











