Motivated Bangladesh take on Nepal team today

SAFF U-15 Women's Cship Motivated Bangladesh U-15 eve football team take on Nepal in their second match of SAFF U-15 Women's championship scheduled to be held today (Saturday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur area.

The match kicks off at 4.30 pm.

Earlier, Bangladesh, rode on Sauravi Akanda Prity's a brilliant hat-trick, made a flying start in the championship crushing lowly Bhutan by 8-0 goals and the host side must be looking forward to earn a good result against Nepal who thrashed Bhutan by 7-0 goals in their tournament opening match.

Apart from host Bangladesh and Bhutan, Nepal is the third team who are participating in the double league basis tournament. The top team of the table will emerge champion.

Bangladesh will play their return matches against Bhutan and Nepal on November 7 and 11 respectively.

Bangladesh squad:

Songgita Rani Das, Mahlathui Marma , Jui Akter, Ritu Akter, Mst Ruma Akter, Mst Joynob Bibi Rita, Arpita Biswas Arpita, Kanom Akter, Kanon Rani Bahadur, Aysha Akter, Mst Oeyshi Khatun, Puja Das, Ananna Murmu Bithi, Protima Munda, Most Munki Akhter, Nusrat Jahan Mitu, Sree Moti Trishna Rani, Munne, Mst Sultana Akter, Sauravi Akanda Prity, Thuinuye Marma, Umehla Marma And Mst Liva Akter. BSS











