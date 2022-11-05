Video
Mixed emotions as Ireland's T20 World Cup run ends in defeat

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

ADELAIDE, NOV 4: Skipper Andrew Balbirnie said Friday his Ireland team showed at the Twenty20 World Cup that they have come a long way -- but warned the improvements must not stop there.
Ireland bowed out of the World Cup with defeat to last year's beaten finalists New Zealand in Adelaide but will go home with memories to savour.
The team ranked 12th by the ICC thrashed two-time champions the West Indies as they qualified from the first round in Australia to reach the Super 12.
The Irish won only one of their five matches in the tougher of the two Super 12 groups but that was a thrilling rain-affected victory over pre-tournament favourites England.
At last year's World Cup, Ireland failed to get beyond the first round.
"Slightly disappointing (to end with a loss) but I think we've come a long way since the last World Cup," said Balbirnie.
"But I think the last couple of performances have shown we certainly need to get better to get closer to these big teams."
After a five-run win over England, Ireland saw their clash with Afghanistan washed out by rain and then were well beaten by hosts and holders Australia.    -AFP


