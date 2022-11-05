

Taskin hopes for miracle to ensure playoffs

"All the matches in this group were interesting," Taskin told journalists on Friday at Rolton Oval in Adelaide during practice session. " So, anything can happen and even miracle can be seen here".

"We'll come to play the last match with same spirit that is playing well and try to win. If we win then it'll create calculation to determine the qualifiers," he explained.

During Bangladesh-India match on October 2, controversial umpiring is more talked of topics now. Umpires ignored Virat Kohli's fake-fielding, for which Bangladesh were supposed to get five penalty runs; giving a no-ball after Kohli's signal, not giving a wide in the penultimate over of Bangladesh's batting innings and force-fully resumed match in a wet wicket.

Taskin however, is not interested to think much about these. He said, "Things are not in our control. Few umpiring issues created controversies. Fake-throw and other things were not in our hand".

"All the ICC's events are under their control," he added.

Bangladesh is now more serious about the last group match on October 6 against Pakistan.

"It's not wise to keep thinking on these things. Most importantly, that match is a past now. So, we like to focus on the next match," he clarified.

The match is important to both Bangladesh and Pakistan as both the sides have four points. So, the winners have little chance to go to playoffs prior to defeat either of India and South Africa or both. Bangladesh are still thinking them underdogs and are keen to display their improvement against Pakistan.

"They are ahead of us as a team. But our target is show our improvement," Taskin concluded.











