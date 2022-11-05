Video
Saturday, 5 November, 2022
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan recovering in hospital after assassination bid

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

WAZIRABAD, Nov 4: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was recovering in hospital Friday after an assassination attempt that the government blamed on religious extremism.
The attack on his convoy, apparently by a lone gunman, killed one man and wounded at least 10, significantly raising the stakes in a political crisis that has gripped the South Asian nation since Khan's ousting in April.
Khan "was stable and he was doing fine" after being shot in the leg, his doctor Faisal Sultan told AFP Friday from a hospital in the eastern city of Lahore.
He was expected to address his supporters and the media outside the hospital late Friday afternoon.
The 70-year-old former international cricket star had been leading a campaign convoy of thousands since last week from Lahore to the capital Islamabad when he was attacked.
He was looking out at the crowd when a gunman sprayed pistol fire at his modified container truck as it slowly inched through a thick crowd in Wazirabad, around 170 kilometres (105 miles) east of Islamabad.
"Everyone who was standing in the very front row got hit," former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, who was standing behind Khan, told AFP.
The gunman was tackled by a supporter, preventing more injuries, he added.
A suspect was taken into police custody and a video which appears to be a confession to police was leaked to the media, in which he says Khan was "misleading the public".    -AFP



