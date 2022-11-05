Video
Home Back Page

5 killed, several injured in road accidents in Chuadanga, Barguna

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Corresponded 

At least five people were killed and several others were injured  in separate road accidents in Chuadanga and Barguna.
Our Chuadanga Correspondent added that  two cattle traders were killed and two others injured after a truck crashed into a roadside tree at Sadar upazila in Chuadanga district early on Friday. The deceased were Ashraful Haque, 50, and Monir Hossain, 45.
Locals said a cattle-laden truck hit a roadside tree in Alukdia Bazar area at about 3:00 am after losing control, leaving Ashraful dead on the spot and three others injured.
On information, fire service personnel rescued them and took them to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital where Monir succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, said Chuadanga Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Md Rafiquzzaman.
He said the accident took place when the truck was being driven by its helper instead of the driver.  Seven among 19 cows on the truck also died in the accident.
Our Barguna Correspondent added that three motorcyclists were killed in a road accident at Betagi upazila in Barguna district early on Friday when they were returning from a Waz Mahfil, a religious programme of the Muslim community.
The deceased were identified as Yasin Arafat, 16, son of Kabir Hossain, Rabbi Mridha, 17, son of Md Rafiq, and Siam, 14, son of Al-Amin.
Locals said the accident took place in Khaner Hat area at about 12:15am when three teenagers were returning home from a Waz Mahfil riding on a motorcycle, leaving them to fall onto the road.
On information, police rescued them and took them to Betagi Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, said Officer-in-Charge Shah Alam Hawlader of Betagi Police Station.
He initially assumed that the accident might have taken place due to the reckless driving of the motorcycle.  An unnatural death (UD) case was filed in this regard, the OC added.


