Police claim couple died of poisonous gas from A/C

GAZIPUR, Nov, 4: Nearly two and a half months after a couple was found dead in a car in Gazipur, police say they were killed by poisonous gas emitted by its air conditioner.

Gazipur Police Commissioner Molla Nazrul Islam said, "We have initially confirmed our suspicion by putting a cat in the car that died because the AC was releasing toxic gas."

"After we used the cat, the car's machinery and the air conditioner's gas were sent to the BRT and CID for tests. We will be more certain about our findings once those reports come in."

Nadiruzzaman, Sub-Inspector of Gacha Police Station, who is in charge of the investigation said to confirm their suspicions, police have even tested the theory by putting a cat inside the vehicle.

However, the final confirmation of the cause of death will be reached once a more thorough examination is made of the viscera, the autopsy report and the other evidence in the case.

The bodies of teachers Ziaur Rahman, 51, and his wife Mahmuda Akhtar, 35, were recovered from a car in the Khailkur area of the Gazipur City Corporation on August 18.

The couple lived in Gazipur's Kamarjuri area. Ziaur was the head teacher at the Shaheed Smriti High School in Tongi, while Mahmuda was an assistant teacher at the Amjad Ali Govt Girls High School in Tongi.

As the two schools were close to each other, the couple commuted to work together in their car. Ziaur drove the vehicle himself. On the morning of August 17, the couple left for work together, but never returned home. Their parked car, with the bodies inside, was found the following day.

Recently, investigators began exploring the possibility of their car's air conditioner releasing toxic gas, said SI Nadir.

"We put a cat in the car, turned on the AC and closed the door," he said. "Ten to 15 minutes later, the cat grew weak and kept falling. Within 25-26 minutes later, it had died."

It would have taken the couple about 20-25 minutes to go from the school to the place where their car was eventually found, the police official said.

But Atiqur Rahman, who is Ziaur Rahman's older brother and the plaintiff in the case over the couple's deaths, was not satisfied with this explanation.

"This is a story made up by the police," he said. "There is no basis for the police's cat explanation. I can't accept their arguments at all."

The explanation was cooked up because the police were unable to properly investigate the deaths, he said.

"The report on the couple's viscera has not come in yet," said Md Shafi Mohaimen, Chief of the Department of Forensics at Gazipur's Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College. "That's why we don't have the autopsy report either. We can't say when the report will be ready, but it takes a maximum of three months for such tests."

Ibrahim Hossain is the newly-appointed Officer-in-Charge of Gacha Police Station. Asked about the 'cat test', he said:

"We do not want to give the details of this situation at this moment. If the tests are done once more, we can confirm the situation."











