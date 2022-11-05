Free dengue tests at govt hospitals

Bangladesh's health authorities have ordered all state-owned hospitals across the country to run dengue tests for free amid a surge in the Aedes mosquito-borne disease.

"There's no deficiency in treatment. Treatment is available in Upazila and district hospitals as well," Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general of health services, said at a programme in Dhaka on Friday.

The risk of death from dengue is increasing as the disease is not detected at the early stages and patients come to hospitals late, he said.

The local government and the Directorate General of Health Services are working together to curb the alarming trend, Alam said.

-bdnews24.com













