Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 November, 2022, 3:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Free dengue tests at govt hospitals

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Bangladesh's health authorities have ordered all state-owned hospitals across the country to run dengue tests for free amid a surge in the Aedes mosquito-borne disease.
"There's no deficiency in treatment. Treatment is available in Upazila and district hospitals as well," Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general of health services, said at a programme in Dhaka on Friday.
The risk of death from dengue is increasing as the disease is not detected at the early stages and patients come to hospitals late, he said.
The local government and the Directorate General of Health Services are working together to curb the alarming trend, Alam said.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan recovering in hospital after assassination bid
5 killed, several injured in road accidents in Chuadanga, Barguna
Electronic voting machines are being carted to polling centres
Militancy under full control in BD: IGP
Police claim couple died of poisonous gas from A/C
Free dengue tests at govt hospitals
Dengue: 498 hospitalised, 1 more dies
Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs


Latest News
Russian nightclub fire kills 13
Woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Bus services resume in Bhola after 30 hrs
Housewife stabbed, burnt to death over extra marital relationship in Narail
'Not to chase after jobs, rather get involved in food production'
BNP's Barishal rally: 2 journos injured after stage broken
National Cooperative Day observed in Gopalganj
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Two killed in Pabna road mishap
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
Most Read News
G7 nations want Russia to extend Ukraine grain deal
Chhatra League council on Dec 3
How Bangladesh's semifinal dream can still be fulfilled
Dipu Moni for removing age, time limits for public university admission
College student stabbed to death in Habiganj
BNP leaders, workers offer Juma prayer at meeting venue
Oil-rich Saudi launches first electric vehicle company
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death, 88 positive cases
T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs
Bangladesh Constitution Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft