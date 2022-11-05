2-day int’l confce on 4IR begins

A two-day international conference on '4th Industrial Revolution for Emerging Future' started on Friday by Science and Technology Affairs Sub-committee of the ruling Awami League (AL). AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader inaugurated the conference on the theme of 'Journey to Smart Bangladesh Building and Implementation of Delta Plan' at the Auditorium of Engineers Institution, Bangladesh (IEB) in the city.

In the conference, 662 papers and posters have been submitted in 20 categories on the 4th industrial revolution (4IR). In addition to researchers from Bangladesh, more than 100 research papers have come from Europe, America, Canada, India, Japan, China, Australia, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brazil, South Korea and Singapore.

Among them are various technology institutes of Silicon Valley, Imperial College of London, Monash University in Australia, McMaster University and Calgary University in Canada, University of Texas Arlington in America, Boston University, University of Helsinki in Finland, Kyushu University in Japan, Seoul National University in South Korea, and Chinese Academy of Science University have submitted papers.

Also, researchers working in BUET, KUET, CUET, RUET, DUET, IUT and various research institutes of the country including IWM, CEGIS, River Research Institute, Power Development Board and Water Development Board have submitted papers in the conference.

The Chairman of the Science and Technology Sub-committee Professor Dr Husain Mansoor chaired the opening ceremony of the conference. AL Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur gave a welcome speech at the conference. State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak presented the first keynote speech on the first day of the conference.













