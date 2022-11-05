Covid: 88 cases, no death reported

The country reported 88 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

The total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,425 as no death was reported during the period.

With the new infections, the caseload rose to 2,035,745, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The daily case test positivity rate rose to 3.25 per cent from Thursday's 3.10 per cent as 2,706 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.37 per cent. In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases. -UNB











