Alarming decline in foreign trade in recent months

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 4: The foreign trade has declined alarmingly during the last few months.

According to Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) handling of both Import and export containers has alarmingly declined during the last three months

CPA sources said, the Chattogram port handled 97,538 (twenty-foot equivalent units) TEUs of import containers and 59,331 TEUs of export containers in October, a decline by 4% and 7% respectively compared to September.

According to report disclosed by the CPA, around 1.15 lakh TEUs of import containers and 75,697 TEUs of export containers were handled in the port in August this year while in September, CPA handled around 1.1 lakh TEUs of import containers and 63,803 TEUs of export containers.

In September the handling of import containers decreased by 11.68% and the export containers decreased by 16% than the previous month of August. In the meantime, CPA handled 97,538 TEUs of import containers and 59,331 TEUs of export containers in October last. The percentage of decline in October is 4% in Import and 7% in export than September.

CPA sources said, around 1,24,659 TEUs of Import containers were handled in October in 2021 last while the handling of Export containers in the same month of same year was around 70,538 TEUs. The business community opined that the recent Ukraine-Russia war and the hike of Dollar value were the main reasons for decline of both import and export volume of the country.

"Uktaine-Russia war and the volatile situation of dollar in the country have frustrated the business community in the foreign trade,' Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam said.

He also observed that the import trade in Bangladesh had declined due to global economic recession.

According to the report, Chattogram seaport handled a total of 32,14,548 TEUs of containers in 2021, up from 28,39,977 TEUs in the previous year, posting 13.2 percent annual growth in container handling.

CPA sources further said that a total of 32,55,358 TEUs of containers were handled through the country's prime seaport during the fiscal 2021-22 while Chattogram Port had also handled 30,97,236 TEUs of containers during the fiscal 2020-21. CPA Secretary Omar Faruk told the Daily Observer that Chattogram port has also handled 11 crore 81 lakh 74 thousand 160 tonnes of cargo in the outgoing fiscal of 2021-22 and handled 4231 ships.












