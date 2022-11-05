7 injured, 2 missing after 2 water vehicles collide in Kaptai Lake

RANGAMATI, Nov 04: Seven people were injured and two others went missing in a head-on collision between a passenger carrying speedboat and a goods-laden boat in Kaptai Lake in Rangamati on Friday.

The missing-Liton Chakma, 20, and Elina Chakma, 20, were residents of Baghaichhari and Borokol upazilas respectively in the district. They were also students of Higher Secondary Certificate of the Open University.

Locals and rescued passengers said the passenger carrying boat was heading towards Langadu upazila from Rangamati Sadar in the afternoon.

The collision happened between the water vehicles in the lake in Kattoli Bil Gachhkhila area when something got in the eyes of the driver of the passenger carrying boat around 3pm.

Though seven out of the total nine passengers of the boat managed to swim ashore, the two others went missing, they said.

On information, Langadu Upazila acting Nirbahi Officer (AC-Land) Jhony Roy and Officer-in-Charge Ariful Amin rushed to the spot and were monitoring the search operation conducted by Fire Service and Civil Defence. -UNB











