Saturday, 5 November, 2022, 3:21 PM
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Shrimp Rolls

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

Ingredients:

For the Shrimp
* pound medium shrimp peeled, deveined, and tails removed (about 15 shrimp)
* 3 tbsp olive oil divided
* 2 tbsp lime juice from 1 lime
* 1 tsp lime zest from lime
* 1 tsp kosher salt
For the Rolls
* 5 sheets rice paper
* 5 pieces butter lettuce
* 2 carrots cut into matchsticks
* 1 persian cucumber cut into spears
* 1 avocado sliced
* 2 green onions cut into 1-inch pieces
* 10 fresh herb leaves parsley, thai basil, or mint

For the Sauce
* 1/3 cup ponzu sauce
* 2 tbsp sweet chili sauce
* 2 tsp toasted sesame oil
* 1 tsp sesame seeds

Method:
For the Shrimp
1.Add the shrimp, 2 tbsp olive oil, lime juice, lime zest, and kosher salt to a large bowl and toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.
pound medium shrimp,3 tbsp olive oil,2 tbsp lime juice,1 tsp lime zest,1 tsp kosher salt
2.Once marinated, heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the remaining tbsp of olive oil. Add the shrimp, making sure to put them all in a single layer. Cook for 2-3 minutes per side or just until the shrimp are opaque pink and c-shaped. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool.
For the Rolls
1. Fill a large shallow bowl with hot water.
2. Dip one sheet of rice paper in the hot water for 5 seconds, or just until it begins to soften. Then, place it on a clean work surface.
3. 5 sheets rice paper
4. Place 3 shrimp in the center of the rice paper. Add a piece of butter lettuce, a few sticks of carrot, a piece of cucumber, a slice of avocado, a few green onions, and two herb leaves on top.
5. 5 Pieces butter lettuce,2 carrots,1 persian cucumber,2 green onions,10 fresh herb leaves,1 avocado
6. Shrimp cucumber and cilantro on rice paper on a cutting board.
7. Roll the summer rolls the same way you would a burrito- by folding the bottom over the toppings, folding the sides in, and then rolling upward to seal.
8. 1 Shrimp summer roll on a white cutting board.
9. Repeat steps 2-4 with the remaining ingredients.
For the Sauce
1. Stir together the ponzu, sweet chili sauce, sesame oil, and sesame seeds.
2. 1/3 cup ponzu sauce,2 tbsp sweet chili sauce,2 tsp toasted sesame oil,1 tsp sesame seeds
3. Shrimp summer rolls sauce in a white bowl.



