For the Shrimp

* ½ pound medium shrimp peeled, deveined, and tails removed (about 15 shrimp)

* 3 tbsp olive oil divided

* 2 tbsp lime juice from 1 lime

* 1 tsp lime zest from ½ lime

* 1 tsp kosher salt

For the Rolls

* 5 sheets rice paper

* 5 pieces butter lettuce

* 2 carrots cut into matchsticks

* 1 persian cucumber cut into spears

* 1 avocado sliced

* 2 green onions cut into 1-inch pieces

* 10 fresh herb leaves parsley, thai basil, or mint



Shrimp Rolls

For the Sauce

* 1/3 cup ponzu sauce

* 2 tbsp sweet chili sauce

* 2 tsp toasted sesame oil

* 1 tsp sesame seeds



Method:

For the Shrimp

1.Add the shrimp, 2 tbsp olive oil, lime juice, lime zest, and kosher salt to a large bowl and toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

2.Once marinated, heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the remaining tbsp of olive oil. Add the shrimp, making sure to put them all in a single layer. Cook for 2-3 minutes per side or just until the shrimp are opaque pink and c-shaped. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool.

For the Rolls

1. Fill a large shallow bowl with hot water.

2. Dip one sheet of rice paper in the hot water for 5 seconds, or just until it begins to soften. Then, place it on a clean work surface.

4. Place 3 shrimp in the center of the rice paper. Add a piece of butter lettuce, a few sticks of carrot, a piece of cucumber, a slice of avocado, a few green onions, and two herb leaves on top.

6. Shrimp cucumber and cilantro on rice paper on a cutting board.

7. Roll the summer rolls the same way you would a burrito- by folding the bottom over the toppings, folding the sides in, and then rolling upward to seal.

8. 1 Shrimp summer roll on a white cutting board.

9. Repeat steps 2-4 with the remaining ingredients.

For the Sauce

1. Stir together the ponzu, sweet chili sauce, sesame oil, and sesame seeds.

