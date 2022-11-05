

Raaga Art Cafe adding different taste to city

While restaurants have become a primary place for relaxation among the people, Raaga Art Cafe is bringing in a new look to the restaurant culture. With an integration of yummy foods, aesthetic decoration, arts, and a natural environment, Raaga Art Cafe offers their guests a delightful overall experience.Situated in Uttara, Raaga Art Cafe has combined both exquisite food and art under one roof. Because of their attractive interior and exterior setup, lots of photo lovers flock the cafe. Their rooftop area makes a perfect space for friendly hangouts. Raaga also have a quality menu that satisfies everyone's taste buds. With excellent Italian and Indian cuisines, they also offer a wide variety of hot and cold drinks."In this chaotic city there are very few places where one can relax and spend a quality time without spending a lot of money. But here at Raaga, we try to offer our guests a place where they can relax and enjoy food with the art and natural touch of our cafe without thinking about a bill too big"- says the owner Kausir. "People are also welcome to only enjoy the art pieces in our cafe. We don't aim for the typical 'sit-eat-leave' restaurant culture here"- he further adds.Like last year, Raaga is going to hold another art fair on the last week of November titled- "Raaga Art Fair 2 ". Which will be curated by artist Mustafa Zaman.