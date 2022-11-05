

Hassle-free travel

To many travellers, online travel agencies are considered as the cheapest place to book and the best place to find package deals. Although many hotel brands and airlines have been trying to change this perception by asking direct booking through their websites.

Online agencies also allow travellers to compare and select the best airline or hotel. Besides, when searching for flights or hotel booking online, travellers may also see different prices for the same routes that vary across websites. They often offer customized package deals that bundle air, hotel and activities into one affordable price. Besides, some online travel agents can offer other advices, such as they can help the traveller with the nitty-gritty of visas, the latest news and updates related to travelling abroad, and other things that they might not have thought about while planning the trip.

Again, unlike direct booking, online booking agents have more flexible cancellation policies with full refunds. Nonetheless, hand picked OTAs also have loyalty programmes that reward travellers for booking multiple trips through their sites which can be used for future travel needs, including flights booking, car rentals, airfare, and other activities.















