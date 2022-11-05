

Cheering up mood with interior colours

Using the right color has been an essential part of interior design. Although the impact of color is very subjective, there are certain colors that can inspire, excite, soothe and heal the beholder. According to neuropsychologist Sanam Hafeez, warm colors like red, yellow and orange tend to boost the room with an energetic and welcoming atmosphere. On the other hand, cool colors like blue, green or purple create a calming ambience in the room[i]. In the market, there are different shades of cool colors available. Apart from the more typicalones, there areunique shades of teal, purple, and violet as well,whichcanalso create the atmosphere of elegance with a relaxed and comfortable ambience. Hence, when it comes to painting your interior, make sure the colors you put on your walls give you the desired look-n-feel.

These days, people also go for analogous, or similar colors in their home. For instance, if you choose red on one wall you can choose red-orange and orange on others. After a long day at the office, bedrooms are the space that becomes our sanctuary. Hence, to enhance the comfort of your bedroom, you can use the bright shades of soothing colors, like - pink, peach, grey, or any other shade of white. Besides, bright shades of yellow, orange, pink or blue that have been shown to enhance communication, empathy and socialization can be the perfect colors of your children's room. Although you have to be a bit cautious of using any warm color, as too much of red, orange and yellow can be overstimulating to our minds.

Cheering up mood with interior colours

Nowadays, people also choose paint colors that contain a higher proportion of acrylic plastic which tends to give a smoothness and silky finish and reflect elegance. In the market there are brands that offer acrylicplastic emulsion paints that are durable and suitable for interior painting. Many interior designers are recommending Berger'sRobbialacAcrylic Plastic Emulsion that is available in thousands of mood-creating shades. The paints are based on the highly durable pure acrylic binder and provide long-lasting protection with antifungal properties for interior walls. Customers prefer Berger Robbialac Synthetic Enamel for painting steel and wood surfaces, too. These paints are available all over the country at an affordable price.Hence, if you are planning to renovate your home or office with colors that are not only characterized by excellent flow, leveling, opacity and smooth finish but also triggers 'good mood', paints like Berger's Robbialac Acrylic Plastic Emulsion can be at the top of your list!











Have you wondered why certain rooms make you feel like home, while some others make you feel otherwise? To know the answer just take a look around and observe the color and light of the room. It goes without saying that color and light are both integral elements of interior design and they make a visual difference in your room. However, many people overlook the impact these two have on our mood and the way we feel in our home.Using the right color has been an essential part of interior design. Although the impact of color is very subjective, there are certain colors that can inspire, excite, soothe and heal the beholder. According to neuropsychologist Sanam Hafeez, warm colors like red, yellow and orange tend to boost the room with an energetic and welcoming atmosphere. On the other hand, cool colors like blue, green or purple create a calming ambience in the room[i]. In the market, there are different shades of cool colors available. Apart from the more typicalones, there areunique shades of teal, purple, and violet as well,whichcanalso create the atmosphere of elegance with a relaxed and comfortable ambience. Hence, when it comes to painting your interior, make sure the colors you put on your walls give you the desired look-n-feel.These days, people also go for analogous, or similar colors in their home. For instance, if you choose red on one wall you can choose red-orange and orange on others. After a long day at the office, bedrooms are the space that becomes our sanctuary. Hence, to enhance the comfort of your bedroom, you can use the bright shades of soothing colors, like - pink, peach, grey, or any other shade of white. Besides, bright shades of yellow, orange, pink or blue that have been shown to enhance communication, empathy and socialization can be the perfect colors of your children's room. Although you have to be a bit cautious of using any warm color, as too much of red, orange and yellow can be overstimulating to our minds.However, sometimes lighting can make all the difference. The number of lights a room gets can enhance, dim, highlight or subside the colors you put on the walls. For example, having a sunny room offers you plenty of options when it comes to painting your walls. Moreover, at night or in rooms that get less natural light than others due to their positioning, artificial lights like downlights, uplights, wall lights, floor lights, hidden lights, feature lights, integrated architectural lighting, pendants, chandeliers can illuminate the colors of your room augmenting the beauty of your interior design.Nowadays, people also choose paint colors that contain a higher proportion of acrylic plastic which tends to give a smoothness and silky finish and reflect elegance. In the market there are brands that offer acrylicplastic emulsion paints that are durable and suitable for interior painting. Many interior designers are recommending Berger'sRobbialacAcrylic Plastic Emulsion that is available in thousands of mood-creating shades. The paints are based on the highly durable pure acrylic binder and provide long-lasting protection with antifungal properties for interior walls. Customers prefer Berger Robbialac Synthetic Enamel for painting steel and wood surfaces, too. These paints are available all over the country at an affordable price.Hence, if you are planning to renovate your home or office with colors that are not only characterized by excellent flow, leveling, opacity and smooth finish but also triggers 'good mood', paints like Berger's Robbialac Acrylic Plastic Emulsion can be at the top of your list!