Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 November, 2022, 3:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Aloe Vera’s health benefits

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Women\'s Own Desk

Aloe Vera’s health benefits

Aloe Vera’s health benefits

Most of you have a thick, short-stemmed green plant named aloe vera in your garden or sitting at the window of your kitchen. However, not many know its amazing health benefits. Apart from it making your skin better and preventing wrinkles, aloe vera is also used in a variety of Ayurvedic preparations, and tonics. One of the best ways to reap its benefits is through aloe vera juice. Consuming a glass of aloe vera juice empty stomach every day in the morning is good for your health. Also, aloe vera is believed to work wonders for your gut health. In a recent post on Instagram, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared some details on benefits of aloe vera juice for your gut. Let's take a look.   
Aloe vera for gut health: Know the benefits
1) Aloe vera can possibly be used as a prebiotic (to maintain the 'good' bacteria in your gut). Thanks to its nutritional composition, particularly acemanane, glucomannan, mannose polymers (accemannose), vitamin A, vitamin B1, B6 and vitamin C etc.
2) It's believed that aloe vera has laxative effects that are caused by aloin, which is found in the sap of the aloe vera plant. Aloinstimulates colon contractions and decreases water absorption in the intestines, which induces and softens stools, respectively, helping in alleviating constipation.
3) Aloe also has anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, which may help lessen other digestive issues that you may be facing on regular basis.
Other benefits of drinking aloe vera juice:
Here are some more benefits of drinking aloe vera juice that you must know about:
* The juice can detoxify your body by flushing out toxins that can harm you in many ways.
* It can also aid in weight loss. Yes, after the detoxification process, the nutrients are better absorbed from the food and thus, curbing unnecessary food cravings. This is linked to weight loss.
* Aloe vera also reduces inflammation in the body and boosts immunity as well. And everyone knows that a well-built immunity automatically helps one in keeping so many health issues at bay.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Peace Village: Women-led initiative to promote peaceful and resilient communities in Indonesia
Aloe Vera’s health benefits
Early signs of breast cancer
WEA role in women empowerment
Women Entrepreneurs Forum- ECAB committee formed
One million children lose mother to cancer a year: Research
On reported sale of girls over loans in Rajasthan, rights panel’s move
Health care for women


Latest News
Russian nightclub fire kills 13
Woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Bus services resume in Bhola after 30 hrs
Housewife stabbed, burnt to death over extra marital relationship in Narail
'Not to chase after jobs, rather get involved in food production'
BNP's Barishal rally: 2 journos injured after stage broken
National Cooperative Day observed in Gopalganj
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Two killed in Pabna road mishap
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
Most Read News
G7 nations want Russia to extend Ukraine grain deal
Chhatra League council on Dec 3
How Bangladesh's semifinal dream can still be fulfilled
Dipu Moni for removing age, time limits for public university admission
College student stabbed to death in Habiganj
BNP leaders, workers offer Juma prayer at meeting venue
Oil-rich Saudi launches first electric vehicle company
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death, 88 positive cases
T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs
Bangladesh Constitution Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft