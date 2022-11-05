

Early signs of breast cancer

A breast lump is the most common presenting symptom. But for about 1 in 6Trusted Source women with breast cancer, the broad spectrum of symptoms doesn't include a lump.

In this article we'll explore the early signs and symptoms of breast cancer, what happens next, and where to find support.

Early on, a person may notice a change in their breast when they perform a monthly breast exam or when minor abnormal pain doesn't seem to go away. Early signs of breast cancer to look for include:

* changes in the shape of the nipple

* breast pain that doesn't go away after your next period

* a new lump that doesn't go away after your next period

* nipple discharge from one breast that's clear, red, brown, or yellow

* unexplained redness, swelling, skin irritation, itchiness, or rash on the breast

* swelling or a lump around the collarbone or under the arm

A lump that's hard with irregular edges is more likely to be cancerous.

Later signs of breast cancer

Later signs of breast cancer include:

* retraction, or inward turning of the nipple

* enlargement of one breast

* dimpling of the breast surface

* an existing lump that gets bigger

* an "orange peel" texture to the skin

* poor appetite

* unintentional weight loss

* enlarged lymph nodes in the armpit

* visible veins on the breast

Having one or more of these symptoms doesn't necessarily mean you have breast cancer. Nipple discharge, for example, can also be caused by an infection. See a doctor for a complete evaluation if you experience any of these signs and symptoms.

What is a "normal" breast?

As you might suspect, there's really no such thing as a "normal" breast. Everyone's breasts are different. So, when we talk about normal, we mean normal for you. It's about how your breasts usually look and feel and what it could mean when this changes.

It's worth noting that it's common to experience breast changes during ovulation. This may have to do with extra fluid retention, which can cause:

* swelling

* tenderness, soreness

* pain

* lumpiness

These symptoms should resolve after you start your period.

Breast self-checks

Regular self-checks can help you get to know how your breasts normally look and feel so you'll recognize changes early on. Here's what to look for:

* difference in overall size, shape, or color of your breasts

* dimpling or bulging of the skin

* redness, soreness, rash, or swelling

* nipple inversion, unusual discharge

How to perform a breast self-check

1. Stand in front of a mirror with your shoulders straight and arms on your hips. Visually inspect your breasts.

2. Repeat with your arms raised.

3. Lie down on your back to feel your breasts. First, use your right hand to check your left breast. Use the pads of your fingers and move in a circular motion to feel for lumps or other changes. Be sure to cover the entire breast, from the center of your chest to your armpit and from your abdomen to your collarbone.

4. Repeat using your left hand to check your right breast.

5. Repeat while standing or sitting. You might find it easier to do this in the shower.















