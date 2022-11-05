WEA role in women empowerment



WEA (Women Entrepreneur Association) of Bangladesh is a registered nonprofit organization under Dept. of women's affairs, DWA. It was established in.1993. It was the first association for women in business in Bangladesh. It was founded By Ms. Rokia Afzal Rahman the founder president of the organization, who was a visionary and wanted to promote the interests of women in Bangladesh. WEA celebrated ten years, chief guests was the most legendary person of our country. Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, He handed out crests to three prominent rural women entrepreneurs who has established themselves extremely well. In 2019 WEA celebrated 25 years at the Gulshan club with a large turnout. WEA was formed to promote the interests of women in business. It has promoted women in different sectors like the readymade garments, ornaments, handicrafts, handloom, leather product, pharmaceuticals, customer service and ICT. The association also does advocacy for creating favorable-business environment for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh by providing and organizing soft skills training. Quoting Ms. Rokia Afzal. 27 years ago the members had to sit on the floor to work out the lines and draw a path for the entrepreneurs. Today the members of WEA are all well grounded and doing very well. We started with only 15 members. Today we have over 150 members.Few days back the election of the new board 2022-2024 took place, the following is the new board.At the helm who will steer the organization is: 1. President :Aklima Sultana 2. 1st Vice-president: Yasmeen Ahmed 3. 2nd Vice-president: Sheezan Khan.4. Secretary: Arshia Naaz Tabassum 5. Joint secretary: Afroza Naznin Shumi 6.Treasurer: Nilufar Siddiqua. 7.Quasar Jhan Farida (Board member)8.Nehreen Huda.(Board member)9.Noor Jahan Shahab.(Board member)10.Keya Shelly. (Board member)11.Selina Siddiqua.(Board member)12.Badrun Nahar.( Board member)13. Ruxana Anwar (Board member).Participation of women in this country is amazing but we women are still subjected to violence torture and discrimination We have to be united and work together to face all kinds of challenges.