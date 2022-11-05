Video
WEA role in women empowerment

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Desk

WEA role in women empowerment

WEA role in women empowerment

WEA (Women Entrepreneur Association) of Bangladesh is a registered nonprofit organization under Dept. of women's affairs, DWA.  It was established in.1993.  It was the first association for women in business in Bangladesh. It was  founded  By Ms. Rokia  Afzal  Rahman the founder  president  of  the  organization,  who  was  a visionary  and  wanted  to  promote  the  interests  of women in Bangladesh.  WEA  celebrated  ten  years,  chief  guests  was the   most  legendary  person of our  country.  Sir Fazle  Hasan  Abed,  He handed  out  crests  to  three prominent  rural  women  entrepreneurs  who  has established  themselves  extremely  well. In 2019 WEA  celebrated 25  years  at  the  Gulshan club  with a large turnout.  WEA was  formed to  promote  the  interests  of women  in  business.  It  has  promoted  women  in different  sectors  like the  readymade  garments, ornaments, handicrafts, handloom, leather product, pharmaceuticals,  customer  service  and  ICT. The association  also  does  advocacy  for  creating favorable-business  environment  for  women entrepreneurs  in  Bangladesh  by  providing  and organizing soft skills training.  Quoting Ms.  Rokia  Afzal.  27 years ago  the members had to sit on the floor to work out the lines and  draw  a  path  for the  entrepreneurs.  Today  the members  of WEA  are all  well  grounded and  doing very well. We  started  with  only 15 members. Today we have over 150 members.
Few days back the  election  of  the  new  board  2022-2024 took place, the following  is  the new board.  
At the helm who will steer the organization is: 1. President :Aklima Sultana 2. 1st Vice-president: Yasmeen Ahmed 3. 2nd Vice-president: Sheezan Khan.4. Secretary: Arshia Naaz Tabassum 5. Joint secretary: Afroza Naznin Shumi 6.Treasurer: Nilufar Siddiqua. 7.Quasar Jhan Farida (Board member)8.Nehreen Huda.(Board member)9.Noor Jahan Shahab.(Board member)10.Keya Shelly. (Board member)11.Selina Siddiqua.(Board member)12.Badrun Nahar.( Board member)13. Ruxana Anwar (Board member).
Participation  of  women  in  this  country  is amazing    but  we women  are  still  subjected  to violence torture and discrimination We have to be united and work together to face all kinds of challenges.









