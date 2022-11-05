

Women Entrepreneurs Forum- ECAB committee formed

The newly formed committee members of Women Entrepreneurs Forum E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-CAB) for 2020-24 are:

Shami Qaiser: Director in charge, Nazneen Nahar: President, Afroza Nazneen Sumi: Vice President, Mafroza Akhtar, Zareen Marjan Khan and Shammi Akhtar: Vice President and Salma Rahman Ankhi: Member Secretary. On 29 October this year E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-CAB) Action Plan 2022 event was organized at Sena Gaurab Convention Hall, SKS Tower, Mohakhali.

In the event, all the working plans of E-CAB for the next year were discussed with all the new committee members. In this case, the action plan was formulated in coordination with the various policies and development agenda of the government. The chairman, co-chairman and member secretaries of the sub-committee (standing committee, forum and zonal committee) were present.











