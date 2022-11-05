Video
Women Entrepreneurs Forum- ECAB committee formed

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Women\'s Own Desk

Commerce Association of Bangladesh i.e. ICAB 2022-24 biennial executive committee election was held a few days ago. Various Executive Panels have been announced for the year 2022-2024 under the leadership of Shami Kaiser-Tamal with the aim of moving e-cab forward with everyone in the Efficiency and Energy (E2) model.
The newly formed committee members of Women Entrepreneurs Forum E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-CAB) for 2020-24 are:
Shami Qaiser: Director in charge, Nazneen Nahar: President, Afroza Nazneen Sumi: Vice President, Mafroza Akhtar, Zareen Marjan Khan and Shammi Akhtar: Vice President and Salma Rahman Ankhi: Member Secretary. On 29 October this year E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-CAB) Action Plan 2022 event was organized at Sena Gaurab Convention Hall, SKS Tower, Mohakhali.
In the event, all the working plans of E-CAB for the next year were discussed with all the new committee members. In this case, the action plan was formulated in coordination with the various policies and development agenda of the government. The chairman, co-chairman and member secretaries of the sub-committee (standing committee, forum and zonal committee) were present.


