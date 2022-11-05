

Edited by - Niaz Ahmed Khan, Syed Yusuf Aly, AKM Shahab Siddiqui and Manzoor Elahi Chowdhury

Ahmed Publishing House, Dhaka, Bangladesh



Recalling The Liberation War of Bangladesh- Fifty Years Later: Voices from North America



The battle for Bangladesh's independence was fought at many different fronts both at home and abroad. Many from the "greatest generation" of Bengalis are passing away and soon the younger generation's idea of the liberation war will be shaped by what they read. It is, therefore, important, and essential that history and perspective are recorded from those who sacrificed much for the prosperity and opportunities that are enjoyed by today's Bangladeshis.



This book is unique and different from other publications because its chronicles the experience of expatriates Bangladeshis - some who were abroad at the time of the liberation and others who experienced it firsthand. There are fourteen articles from authors who are primarily based in North America and included among them are academicians, professional engineers, businesspeople,and others.



Every article is written from the personal perspective and that makes the stories authentic. You can a get the historical account of what led to the military conflict including the treacherous roles played by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and the military junta led by Yahya Khan. All the articles are uniformly consistent on the historical account of what eventually led to the military conflict. How individuals and families coped with the incredible difficulties during the March-December 1971 months makes fascinating reading. Families lived in fear, relocated multiple times, and lost loved friends and relatives forever. It is also interesting to note that there was never a mention of giving up or willingness to live under subjugation. Some names of the martyrs are familiar to everyone, but a much larger number of unknowns willingly gave up their lives.

The articles which particularly drew my attention include the fascinating account of Engineer Mir Mujibur Rahman. He writes about his role in educating Germans and Austrians about the atrocities committed by Pakistan army, his transfer to Vienna by Siemens to avoid pressure from Pakistan government and meeting key people like US Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Simon Wiesenthal to rally support for the cause of Bangladesh independence.



A number of writers describe the acute sense of insecurity felt by every family during the freedom struggle - because anyone could be picked up and killed at any time without any recourse. Professor C.M. Shamim vividly recounts the days that followed the brutal military action of "Operation Searchlight" and his visit to Dhaka University campus.



Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan's article is the most detailed account of what happened before and after initial brutal army action in Dhaka. Many of the names, he recalls, are familiar to us and he walks us through fateful months which eventually culminated in our independence. Syed Yusuf Aly recountsindirectly the dubious role played by Biharis and others who remained loyal to Pakistan.



They were used as cannon fodder and spies but in the end abandoned by the defeated Pakistan army. He also mentions the name of Admiral Ahsan, former Chief of Pakistan Navy, and Governor of East Pakistan. Admiral Ahsan refused to follow the directives of war criminal Yahya Khan. That was also true for Lt. Gen Azam Khan, a beloved figure among Bengalis for his work during his tenure as Governor of East Pakistan.

The editors of the book - Niaz Ahmed Khan, Syed Yusuf Aly, AKM Shahab Siddiqui and Manzoor Elahi Chowdhury - should be commended for publishing the collection of articles. It is interesting reading but also a significant contribution to the history of the liberation struggle.

