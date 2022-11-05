Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 November, 2022, 3:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

When pollution shoots up, Modi, Kejriwal leave Delhi: Congress

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

NEW DELHI, Nov 4: The Congress demanded on Friday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should resign and apologise over the hazardous pollution levels in Delhi as it sought a blueprint in the next 15 days on how to improve the air quality.
Thick smog blanketed Delhi on Friday as the air quality remained in the 'severe' zone for the second consecutive day, primarily due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and raging farm fires in Punjab.
"Pollution on, Arvind Kejriwal and Narendra Modi gone," Congress leader Gourav Vallabh said at a press conference in New Delhi.
The dig is ostensibly a tweak of the Delhi government's 'red light on, car off' campaign.
"When pollution shoots up, both the chief minister and the prime minister leave Delhi and travel to Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and elsewhere," Mr Vallabh said, in an apparent reference to the election campaigning.
The Congress leader alleged that Mr Kejriwal and Prime Minister Modi keep travelling because they did not want to inhale the toxic air in Delhi.
Mr Vallabh claimed that the chief minister has "accepted" responsibility for the hazardous air quality in Delhi and, therefore, he must resign immediately.
"He should apologise to the people," Mr Vallabh said.
Citing a report by the Centre for Science and Environment, Vallabh said 33 per cent of the pollution in Delhi was due to local sources. He asked why the Kejriwal government did nothing to check local causes for pollution.
Mr Vallabh said Mr Kejriwal and Prime Minister Modi must sit together and come out with a blueprint in the next 15 days to improve the air quality.    -PTI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Extinction Rebellion's activists, forming a chain with pipes and holding a banner
When pollution shoots up, Modi, Kejriwal leave Delhi: Congress
Xi wants Chinese army to focus on military might, achieve goals by 2027
Russia, Turkey to send free grain to needy countries: Erdogan
Scientists urge COP27 PR agency to drop fossil fuel firms
6.0 magnitude earthquake shakes El Salvador
New Swedish PM says open to nukes under NATO
After BJP backs out in key bypoll, team Thackeray set for comfortable win


Latest News
Russian nightclub fire kills 13
Woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Bus services resume in Bhola after 30 hrs
Housewife stabbed, burnt to death over extra marital relationship in Narail
'Not to chase after jobs, rather get involved in food production'
BNP's Barishal rally: 2 journos injured after stage broken
National Cooperative Day observed in Gopalganj
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Two killed in Pabna road mishap
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
Most Read News
G7 nations want Russia to extend Ukraine grain deal
Chhatra League council on Dec 3
How Bangladesh's semifinal dream can still be fulfilled
Dipu Moni for removing age, time limits for public university admission
College student stabbed to death in Habiganj
BNP leaders, workers offer Juma prayer at meeting venue
Oil-rich Saudi launches first electric vehicle company
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death, 88 positive cases
T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs
Bangladesh Constitution Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft