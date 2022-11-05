Video
Saturday, 5 November, 2022
Xi wants Chinese army to focus on military might, achieve goals by 2027

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the army to focus on its military might and achieve goals by 2027, the year marking the centenary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).
According to a report Xi delivered to the 20th CPC National Congress, the Chinese leader has asked the military to complete its missions and build the military into a world-class force, reported Malaysia The Star citing a Chinese media portal. In his first military meeting with the top-ranking officers after the conclusion of the party congress, Chinese President Xi said in a bid to achieve these goals by 2027 no efforts must be spared.
Xi's remarks hold more importance as he is also the chairman of the Central Military Commission. Not only this, but Xi's speech was also laced with a high-pitched message for the armed forces where he said all members must have a thorough understanding of the party's thoughts on strengthening the military.
He asked the members to carefully study the thought's essence and turn it into their inner impetus to build a world-class military, reported The Star.
"Commanders, officers and soldiers should work and train hard to fulfil their tasks to contribute to completing the centenary goals," he stressed.
Members of the new Central Military Commission were selected at the first plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. Xi commanded all military units to strictly follow the Central Military Commission's annual plan.
This comes after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has fanned the flames of issues between China and Taiwan. Jinping was elected as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and he secured an unprecedented third term, however, the coming days are expected not to be easy for Taiwan.
After his re-election, Geopolitica quoted Xi as saying "We will safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation and take resolute steps to oppose 'Taiwan independence' and promote reunification. Resolving the Taiwan question that must be resolved by the Chinese."    -ANI







