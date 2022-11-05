Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 November, 2022, 3:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Russia, Turkey to send free grain to needy countries: Erdogan

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

ISTANBUL, Nov 4: Russia and Turkey have reached an agreement to deliver grain free of charge to countries in need including Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin "told me during our telephone conversation that we should send grain free of charge to countries including Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan. We have agreed," Erdogan said in a televised address.
"We agreed to discuss this extensively at the G20 summit" in Indonesia, he added.
"We will ensure that grain ships reach all countries in need, especially Somalia, Djibouti and Sudan, which are struggling with serious food crisis and famine."
Russia returned to a grain deal this week which allows Ukrainian exports to pass through the Black Sea.
The July agreement, brokered by the UN and Turkey, is up for renewal on November 19, three days after the G20 summit concludes in Bali.
Putin has repeatedly criticised the agreement.
On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would not take part in the G20 if Putin attends. The Russian leader is yet to confirm whether he will or not.
One of the world's largest grain exporters, Ukraine was forced to halt almost all deliveries after Russia invaded the country on February 24.
Putin insists the grain goes mainly to European countries, rather than poorer nations.
Ukraine and European countries refute these accusations.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Extinction Rebellion's activists, forming a chain with pipes and holding a banner
When pollution shoots up, Modi, Kejriwal leave Delhi: Congress
Xi wants Chinese army to focus on military might, achieve goals by 2027
Russia, Turkey to send free grain to needy countries: Erdogan
Scientists urge COP27 PR agency to drop fossil fuel firms
6.0 magnitude earthquake shakes El Salvador
New Swedish PM says open to nukes under NATO
After BJP backs out in key bypoll, team Thackeray set for comfortable win


Latest News
Russian nightclub fire kills 13
Woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Bus services resume in Bhola after 30 hrs
Housewife stabbed, burnt to death over extra marital relationship in Narail
'Not to chase after jobs, rather get involved in food production'
BNP's Barishal rally: 2 journos injured after stage broken
National Cooperative Day observed in Gopalganj
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Two killed in Pabna road mishap
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
Most Read News
G7 nations want Russia to extend Ukraine grain deal
Chhatra League council on Dec 3
How Bangladesh's semifinal dream can still be fulfilled
Dipu Moni for removing age, time limits for public university admission
College student stabbed to death in Habiganj
BNP leaders, workers offer Juma prayer at meeting venue
Oil-rich Saudi launches first electric vehicle company
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death, 88 positive cases
T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs
Bangladesh Constitution Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft