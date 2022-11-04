Video
latest
Home Front Page

Constitution Day today

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

It's November 4 today. The nation will observe the day as Bangladesh's Constitution Day as the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of Bangladesh on November 4, 1972 and came into effect on December 16, 1972. After the country achieved independence following a nine month-long bloody war, a 34-member Constitution Drafting Committee was formed with Dr Kamal Hossain as its chairman on April 11, 1972.
The draft constitution was placed as the 'Constitution Bill' in the second session of the Assembly on October 12, 1972. Its first reading began on October 19, 1972 and continued till October 30, 1972. The second reading took place from October 31 to November 3 in the same year.
The third reading of the Constitution Bill took place in the Assembly on November 4, 1972 approving 65 amendments to the Constitution Bill and finally the Assembly adopted and enacted the Constitution on the same day with the four fundamental principles -- nationalism, socialism, democracy and secularism.
Taking part in the discussion on Constitution Bill, the country's founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had said, 'This Constitution has been written with the blood of the martyrs, this Constitution will remain alive as the symbol of the people's hopes and desires'.
Though the original copy of the Constitution was written in English, it was simultaneously translated into Bangla. If any ambiguity is found in the meaning of Bangla and English versions, the Bangla version will be accepted in this regard.
A committee led by Prof Dr Anisuzzaman was tasked with reviewing the Bangla version of the Constitution. Syed Ali Ahsan and Mazharul Islam were members of the committee as the language experts.
A five-member committee led by Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin was formed for decorating the Constitution. Artiste Hashem Khan, Janabul Islam, Sanjit Ray Chowdhury and Abul Barak Alvi were members of the committee.



