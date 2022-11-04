PD blamed for pocketing Tk 2.30cr by outsourcing 92 employees

Allegation of irregularities in the recruitment of 92 employees for 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Park Development Project' under the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) has been brought against its Project Director (PD) Abdullah Al Mahmud Faruk on outsourcing basis.

According to the allegation, Faruk, also a Joint Secretary of the government, has pocketed some Tk 2.30 crore and embezzled along with the outsourcing manpower supplier company Asif Traders for the project, which is known as 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagari Unnayan Prokalpa (BSMSN Project),' a priority project of the government.

To earn the money, the PD has signed an agreement on a Tk 300 non-judicial stamp as partner of Asif Traders illegally. At same time, he has received a bank cheque of Tk 46 lakh from the company in advance, according to the complaints and documents available with this correspondent.

Mentioning the allegations, a deprived contractor Humayun Kabir Himu submitted complaints to the Chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), State Minister for Public Administration and Senior Secretary to the Public Administration Ministry on Tuesday last demanding proper investigation and punitive measures against the corrupt officer for his illegal activities.

Expressing frustration after disclosing the agreement between the company owner Omar Faruk and the PD, the BEZA officials and employees and contractors working with the authority demanded removal of the PD from the office, proper investigation and punitive measures for his illegal activities and allowing the eligible contractors for supplying the manpower cancelling the illegal recruitment.

The Tk 4,347 crore project is being implemented on 48,000 acres of land in Chattogram's Mirsharai, Sandwip and Sitakundu, Feni's Sonagazi and Noakhali Sadar. In the first phase, it's being implemented in Mirsharai, Sitakundu and Sonagazi while in the second phase, it would be implemented at Sandwip and Noakhali.

According to the complaints, a tender notice was floated in December last year for recruiting 92 employees for the project on outsourcing basis. The terms of references of the notice were changed by publishing separate notices on December 15 last year and January 10 this year. Some 10 outsourcing manpower supplieries participated in the bidding.

However, the PD cancelled the tender process in May this year and floated another notice on May 14 changing and relaxing the conditions. As a result, Asif Traders, owner of which company signed the agreement with the PD, got the work and supplied the manpower on outsourcing basis.

According to the conditions of the agreement, the company owner and the PD will hire 92 employees on outsourcing basis and take Tk 3 lakh and Tk 2 lakh from each of them. They will get Tk 2.30 crore by recruiting them and the amount will be divided equally among them.

In the agreement, PD's wife Rabeya Bashri was named his nominee while company owner Omar Faruk's wife Ayesha Begum was his nominee.

When contacted, Project Director Abdullah Al Mahmud Faruk rejected the allegations saying that he has no relations with Asif Traders and not involved in taking bribes for recruiting employees. The employees were recruited in a fair manner through tender process.

Regarding the signing of the agreement, he said, "It's absurd. Being a government official, I can't sign such an agreement. You can visit our office and talk to the employees recruited here. A section of errant people have been trying to destroy my image by raising fake allegations."

Asif Traders' owner Omar Faruk, however, said that he was awarded the work through a fair competition. "No bribe was taken from the employees recruited in the project on outsourcing basis."

